CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FAA proposing $24,000 fine against Detroit passenger

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 5 days ago

(Romulus, MI) -- A woman could be facing a 24-thousand-dollar fine from the FAA due to how...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cookie snatching, cursing, punching and masks: Why FAA fined 10 ‘unruly’ US airline passengers

Ten “unruly” United States airline passengers have been fined between $9,000 and $32,000 for a wide range of physical, verbal and mask-related assault incidents during flights, officials allege. These fines are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Zero Tolerance” crackdown on passenger disturbances. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit
CBS Denver

FAA Proposes $23,000 Fine For Passenger On American Airlines Flight From Dallas To Aspen For Verbally Abusing Fight Attendants

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $225,000 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers. One of those passengers was on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Texas to Aspen. The fines proposed by the FAA are for travelers with alleged unruly behavior involving physical assault. (credit: Getty Images) The incident onboard the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Aspen happened in March and involved a female passenger. The FAA said the passenger verbally abused flight attendants after her assigned seat wouldn’t recline. The passenger agreed to switch seats but continued to argue and struck a flight attendant on the forearm. She also refused to comply with the face mask policy. Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate in Aspen. The FAA has proposed a $23,000 fine for the passenger as part of its “Zero Tolerance” campaign against assault-related unruly behavior.
ASPEN, CO
Fox5 KVVU

Violent airline passengers fined more than $200K by FAA

Federal authorities have slapped 10 violent airline passengers with nearly a quarter-million dollars in new fines for shouting, spitting, screaming, shoving and throwing punches onboard commercial flights. The Federal Aviation Administration fines total $225,287, the second biggest announcement of fines for unruly passengers since the agency enacted a no-tolerance policy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Times Daily

FAA has referred 37 air passengers for criminal prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
POLITICS
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

10 passengers, accused of unruly behavior on flights, face $225K in fines, FAA says

Ten passengers have been hit with fines totaling $225,287 due to alleged unruly behavior on flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency announced the civil penalties in a Wednesday news release, outlining 10 new cases where passengers shoved flight attendants, used expletives, threw fits and refused to comply with the FAA requirement for face masks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsbug.info

DFW passenger who struck flight attendant among 10 fined by FAA for more than $200,000

DALLAS — A DFW International Airport passenger was fined $23,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration for reportedly striking an American Airlines flight attendant after becoming upset that her seat didn’t recline. The woman, who was not named, “verbally abused flight attendants after she realized her assigned seat would not recline”...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

FAA Starts Referring Unruly Passengers To The FBI

After establishing an information-sharing mechanism with the Justice Department, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has referred over three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI. Unfortunately, with reported incidents of in-air rage in the US reaching more than 5,000 so far this year, there are bound to be more in the future.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

FAA has sent only 37 unruly passenger cases to DOJ

The Federal Aviation Administration -- which cannot prosecute violent airline passengers -- has sent only 37 of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints this year to the Justice Department, highlighting a significant challenge when it comes to enforcing the strict rules for the increasingly unruly skies. The FAA said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

FAA is sending some unruly airline passenger cases to the FBI

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on unruly airline passenger behavior. In a tweet on Thursday, the FAA said it is referring its most extreme cases of in-flight disruptions to the FBI for potential prosecution.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner and parents called to Florida reserve where belongings found

Human remains have been found near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie’s at the Florida reserve where authorities have been hunting for him.The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and a white tent was been erected in the area, near where his clothing is believed to have been found.A mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, arrived at the park and a human remains detection crew, including dogs, was also called in to join the ongoing operation.Mr Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve on Wednesday after the personal items...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy