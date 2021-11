BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Heavy rainfall and high winds in Washington on Monday caused flooding and mudslides that forced evacuations, closed schools and part of Interstate 5. More than 158,0000 customers were without power in western Washington at one point Monday. A state of emergency was declared for the town of Hamilton where people were urged to evacuate Sunday. Authorities on Monday evacuated people north of Seattle near the Canada border and on the Olympic Peninsula because of rising rivers. All schools in the Bellingham district and surrounding areas were closed.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO