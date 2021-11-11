CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Says They’d Date an Alien: ‘Bring Me an ET’

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Demi Lovato says they’re “tired of humans and their bullshit” and is open to dating aliens. The singer opened up about their thoughts on extraterrestrials on the new Facebook Watch series, Face to Face With Becky G .

Becky G asked Lovato, “If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?”

“Yes absolutely,” they said. “I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and their human bullshit. I am so over it! Bring me an alien!” Lovato joked about how the experience would be “outta this world.” Lovato previously claimed referring to extraterrestrials as “aliens” is derogatory and the word should no longer be used for potential otherworldly visitors. Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson responded to that claim, saying “they have no feelings.”

The question was raised after Lovato revealed that they had achieved communication with other beings. “I have made contact,” Lovato said. “It’s not been in like, the ‘E.T. phone home,’ type of sense, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that weren’t there when I started meditating.”

The pop star hosts a show where they search for extraterrestrial life , Unidentified With Demi Lovato .

