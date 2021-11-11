Watch WXYZ's Light Up the Season tree lighting special on November 19

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation will host its 18th annual Detroit Tree Lighting in Campus Martius Park Friday, November 19.

This free in-person event will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. It will also be broadcasted live on WXYZ-TV from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m and be hosted by our very own Carolyn Clifford, Dave LewAllen, Glenda Lewis and Dave Rexroth.

“Detroit’s Tree Lighting is a cherished tradition that brings so much holiday cheer to families across Michigan. We are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together and experience this festive occasion in person,” CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership Eric Larson said.

The annual event will feature live entertainment on The Rink and stage at Campus Martius Park. Some performers include Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner, “The Voice” Season 20 winner Cam Anthony, and Detroit’s Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis.

It will also feature the event's tallest Michigan-grown tree standing at 65-feet tall. The Norway spruce will be illuminated by 20,000 shimmering LED multi-colored lights following a count down from Santa.

"The Tree Lighting Ceremony is such a special night for Metro Detroit, and we are honored to support an event that brings families and friends together," president of the DTE Energy Foundation Lynette Dowler said. "We can’t wait to see everyone – downtown or virtually – with their loved ones making memories for years to come.”