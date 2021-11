A resolution still has yet to be found in the bidding for Jack Eichel, but it appears one might be coming soon. The Buffalo Sabres and their now-former captain still are in a standoff. Eichel wants out, in part because the Sabres won’t let him get surgery on his neck that he’s seeking, but the Sabres aren’t budging on their massive asking price. They’ve stripped Eichel of the captaincy, he still has yet to get the procedure he’s looking for, but has not yet been moved.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO