CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple to soon launch Legacy Contacts to share your data after you die

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A coming feature for iPhones and iPads will soon make it easier to share your data after death.

Apple rolled out its Legacy Contacts features to its developers test update for iOS 15 and iPadOS.

With the feature, users can designate a contact (or multiple) as a Legacy Contact. In the event of the user's passing, the designated Legacy Contacts can quickly request access to the deceased's iCloud data.

Apple has not specified when it will roll out the next update for iOS 15.

Other platforms provide similar tools to allow friends or family members to access your accounts if a user dies. On Facebook , for example, users can appoint a legacy contact to look after a "memorialized" version of their account. Friends and family can also request deleting account for loved ones who have passed.

►Elon Musk: Entrepreneur sells $1.1B in Tesla stock. Was he playing the market?

►Video games: PlayStation 5 consoles remain hard to find this holiday season. Here's one more place to look.

On Twitter , friends and family can request the deletion of the account for a deceased loved one, but there are no options to gain access to the account after death.

There are other steps users can take to organize their digital life before they die . Along with creating Legacy Contacts, iOS users can build a digital checklist of all their accounts with passwords, and lock down their smartphone.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple to soon launch Legacy Contacts to share your data after you die

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Phone Without Power Button (Android and iPhone)

You may believe that pressing the power button on your phone is required to turn it off. But what if you accidentally break it or don’t have access to it? Is it possible to turn off your phone without the power button?. Turns out, you can. We’ve compiled a few...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
idropnews.com

Your iPhone May Soon Be Able to Call For Help After a Car Accident

The iPhone and Apple Watch already provide some great life-saving safety features, from Emergency SOS to Fall Detection. Now it looks like Apple is planning to take that to the next level sometime next year, with several updates that will allow your iPhone to automatically take action if it detects that you’ve been in a car crash.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple will soon let you pass on your iCloud data when you die

Apple is solving a complicated problem with its latest iOS update: right of survivorship. Until now, when a loved one or family member dies, there was no easy way to access their iCloud account and absolutely no way of unlocking their phone without knowing their passcode. According to the iCloud terms of service, the deceased person’s data goes with them even with a death certificate.
TECHNOLOGY
wmleader.com

Apple’s new Digital Legacy feature lets you choose who gets your iCloud data

Apple is solving a complicated problem with its latest iOS update: right of survivorship. Until now, when a loved one or family member dies, there was no easy way to access their iCloud account and absolutely no way of unlocking their phone without knowing their passcode. According to the iCloud terms of service, the deceased person’s data goes with them even with a death certificate.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Legacy Contacts#Ios
Lifehacker

You Need to Stop Chrome From Sharing Your Motion Data on Android

At this point, the statement “Google is creepy with your data” isn’t a shocking one. We know that Google and companies like it compromise our privacy and security every day in the name of business and profit; we just sort of, you know, deal with it? However, there’s some extra creepiness going on with Chrome lately—specifically if you use the browser on Android.
CELL PHONES
windowsreport.com

Sharing your screen in Teams will soon be done from the taskbar

If you think screen sharing during calls is easy now, wait until you hear about this. Microsoft is making sharing even easier while using Teams, and other apps as well. We will soon be able to show off our content very easily, directly from the taskbar. While this feature is...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

iOS 15.2 Beta 2 Adds Legacy Contact and More

Features announced during WWDC 2021 are still missing from iOS 15. However, Apple is slowly but surely including them in beta releases. In iOS 15.2 beta 2, the iPhone maker has introduced the Legacy Contact feature, child safety measures in Messages, and more. Establishing a Legacy Contact for When You...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
itechpost.com

iPhone Data Leak: Expert Reveals How 'Minecraft' Shares Your Data!

Analysts discovered that the innocent building-block game "Minecraft" has been one of the main causes of iPhone data leak. For what it's worth though, aside from the interactive game, several apps available online steal information from its users as well---including the famous video platform, TikTok. iPhone Data Leak: Delete Your...
VIDEO GAMES
psychologytoday.com

The Reason Apple and Google Want You to Use Your Phone Less

Apple and Google know it's good for business. People are less likely to use harmful products. Fixing the "bad' aspects of phone usage is like auto makers making cars safer. Apple and Google now have features to help people cut back on their tech use. Why would the companies that make your phone want you to use it less? If tech is “hijacking your brain” with their “irresistible” products, as some tech critics claim, why are these companies now acting against their own interests? Perhaps the tech giants have had a change of heart or have been persuaded by public pressure to change their ways?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Happens to Your Data if Facebook Ever Dies?

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is a vast conglomerate—and they're showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The company has even acquired multiple businesses and branched out to other services to take the lead in social media technology. But what if, for some crazy reason, Facebook ceases to exist?...
INTERNET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy