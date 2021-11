I was first introduced to this Korean drama one day while on TikTok, it was a video of the first game that was played: Red Light, Green Light. I watched as one person moved when “Red Light” was called and they were shot dead. Following that death, everyone frantically ran and screamed which caused many more deaths to come. Like many others, once I saw this preview— I was in complete shock and wanted to know more about this crazy show.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO