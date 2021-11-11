Police: Man steals $9,000 lawn mower from Chesterfield church, rides it away toward Hull Street Rd

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are searching for a man who stole a lawn mower valued over $9,000 from a church last month.

On October 7 at 3:10 a.m., a white male stole a zero-turn lawn mower from Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries at 2501 Mt. Gilead Boulevard.

Photos by Chesterfield Crime Solvers

The lawn mower was in a storage shed at the time and is described by police as a green and yellow 2020 John Deere Z915E ZTrak valued online to be around $9,300.

The suspect rode the mower off the property toward Hull Street Road.

The suspect had tattoos on both arms and appeared to be wearing eyeglasses.

If you have information to help solve the crime, you are asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward up to $5,000.

Photos by Chesterfield Crime Solvers

