Founder & CEO of Sawyer & Company, a SoHo, New York-based boutique design studio. There have been numerous discussions over the past year in hospitality circles, among hotel leadership, interior design professionals and frequent travelers, about the future of travel. Many posited that the industry would adapt, travelers would travel for longer periods and become more thoughtful, and design would have to accommodate needs for safety and hygiene in ways it hadn’t had to consider before. For hospitality design firms, considering that unexpected reality — that hospitality design would also need to address fewer workers inside of hotels — has become as paramount as furniture selection and functional lobby layout.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO