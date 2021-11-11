CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton’s Golden Miles Going Strong

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton Garden Club’s Centennial year is quickly coming to an end, however, members continued the celebratory spirit of this momentous occasion last week by planting 3,000 more daffodils at Ambler Farm, the Wilton Library and Sunrise Assisted Living of Wilton as part of the Golden Miles initiative....

Happy Eight Years to Wilton's Blue Star Bazaar!

Megan Abrahamsen opened the doors to Blue Star Bazaar in Wilton eight years ago today on November 9, 2013!. With humble beginnings inside a tiny, historical post office in Lambert Corner (just 270 square feet). "We moved to our current location on Route 7 in 2015 and the business has evolved along the way," says Megan. "I have loved the amazing women I’ve had the opportunity to work with. They bring a lot of laughter and kindness to me and our customers. They’ve become my extended family."
WILTON, CT
Fountain Hills Times

Turkey drive going strong

The Chamber of Commerce’s “Parade of Thanksgiving” turkey drive is ongoing. Benefitting Extended Hands Food Bank, the Parade of Thanksgiving will serve as a food drive to help feed community members in need this holiday season. The chamber is encouraging both its membership and the local community to donate a turkey to the food bank; an estimated 300 turkeys are needed to help feed Fountain Hills families facing hardship at Thanksgiving.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
hamlethub.com

Bakers and Builders for Wilton’s 2021 Gingerbread Competition – Police Edition!

The architects are fine tuning designs for the proposed new Wilton Police Department headquarters so give them some ideas!. The Town of Wilton’s Police-Town Hall Building Committee is excited to host Wilton’s premier gingerbread building competition this year and invites individuals, families, groups and businesses to create a police themed gingerbread structure for the event.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Rocks for Food Needs Wilton’s Support — Tickets Available Now

The following is an excerpt from the Wilton Rocks for Food website. Wilton Rocks for Food is the brainchild of Wilton resident Andy Schlesinger. A lifelong guitar player, he had just left his band and was looking for something to do. He read an article about shortages at the CT Food Bank and had an ‘aha’ moment. He hoped to recruit a few musicians, put on a show and raise a few bucks. To be honest, he was hoping to find his next band, but he got much more than that. His friend and drummer extraordinaire Brennan Gildersleeve was his first call, and after he said yes, Andy posted on the local Facebook page. Several people suggested he contact Dan Berg. Although they had never met, Dan agreed to play bass and the Wilton Rocks for Food House Band was born.
CHARITIES
Connecticut State
SPHERE announces AUCTION is LIVE, all invited to BID!

SPHERE will hold their Reach for the Stars Gala this Saturday, November 13 at the Amber Room. The event honors Lori Berisford for her significant contributions and dedication toward SPHERE and its members. SPHERE just announced that the AUCTION IS LIVE! You do not need to be in attendance in...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wilton Land Conservation Trust Takes Steps to Restore Biodiversity to Schenck’s Island

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Wilton Land Conservation Trust with help from community volunteers planted native trees and shrubs along the hiking trail on Schenck’s Island. Planting native vegetation is part of a collective effort to sustain and nurture a living landscape for birds and animals on the preserve, as well as aquatic and amphibian life in the Norwalk River. Protecting biodiversity is vital, and WLCT’s “Stewardship Sunday” program is enhancing the environment while building a community centered around nature.
WILTON, CT
Norwalk's Stepping Stones Grand Re-opening November 20

Stepping Stones Museum for Children to Reveal a Reimagined, Re-energized Museum during Grand Reopening. Start spreading the news! Stepping Stones Museum for Children is fully reopening to the public with brand new exhibits, renovated spaces and exciting new programming. The award-winning children’s museum will open its doors for a grand reopening starting at 8:00 am on Saturday, November 20 with four new exhibits; exciting enhancements to exhibit favorites; engaging, STEAM-infused educational programming; an expanded Healthyville® Café, a new Gift Shop and so much more!
NORWALK, CT
Take A Green Step with Wilton Go Green in Qualifying for 2022 Sustainable CT Recertification

Wilton Go Green is taking the lead and asking the local community to join in its efforts of qualifying the town for a Sustainable CT certification. Open to every town in Connecticut, a Sustainable CT certification is awarded to communities who meet the qualifications that support state goals of climate change mitigation, waste reduction and open space acquisition. In return, towns that receive certification have access to best practices across the state, technical support and matching grant funding for sustainable initiatives by organizations or individuals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Why Small Businesses Matter: Wilton Hardware

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Wilton Hardware!. Four questions...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sandy Hook Village: Adopt A Lamppost

Join us at 10:00 a.m. sharp on Sunday, November 28th in the center of Sandy Hook Village to decorate your lamppost! It is a fun socially distanced activity for a group of friends, a family, business or community organization to participate in!. Adoption fees come with roping, a bow, lights,...
ADVOCACY
WCSU student artists present holiday ceramics sale Dec. 1 & 2

Hand-crafted ceramic works created by student artists at Western Connecticut State University will be available for purchase during a sale and open house at the WCSU Department of Art’s Ceramics Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. The department’s annual holiday ceramics...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
Society
Beverly's celebrates 50 years; still going strong

SHAMOKIN — Beverly Katalenas can recall her businesses beginnings selling homegrown flowers and produce in Shamokin’s marketplace, setting shop directly across the street from the present location of Beverly’s Flower Shop at 9 E. Independence St. In October, Beverly’s celebrated a half century of business. In honor of the milestone,...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Sun-Journal

Wilton again closes Transfer Station’s Share Shack

WILTON — The Wilton Select Board once again closed the town’s transfer-station Share Shack at their Tuesday, Nov. 2, meeting. Selectperson Tom Saviello proposed its closure due to issues with its usage, which were detailed by Public Works Foreman John Masse. The shack — which was initially closed in 2020...
WILTON, ME
The Great PTA Sign Up Day is Today!

The Brewster IS/MS PTA needs your support now more than ever! Please consider. becoming a member of your child’s PTA by signing up today. Individual. membership is only $10. Each additional family member is only $5. Your donation goes a long way!. Every dollar of your donation goes directly back...
ADVOCACY
WTIP

Great Lakes shipping season still going strong

As we near the winter season, we thought we’d check in with Jayson Hron of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Jayson is the communications and marketing director there and he joined Dave on The Roadhouse. WTIP's The Roadhouse is supported in part by funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural...
INDUSTRY
kyoutv.com

Iowa Theater going strong with decades of volunteer work keeping it going

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Nestled in the city of Bloomfield is the Iowa Theater. The large marque overlooks the town square and doors open up to welcome guests of all ages. Gail Wortmann says the theater has been around for decades and is home to many types of performances. “It is now used every weekend for movies during most of the winter months, and we have several productions a year.
IOWA STATE
New Canaan's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Tomorrow

During the month of November, the Town of New Canaan honors and remembers all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. On Thursday, November 11th, the annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at God’s Acre at the corner on Main Street starting at 10:55 am. Local...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Newtown's 1st Annual Sip 'n Shop Event on Friday, December 3

Sip n' Shop benefits Friends of the Newtown Community Center on Friday, December 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Join us at the Newtown Community Center for our first annual Sip and Shop event! We will have shopping vendors, wine and beer tastings and vendors, delicious food, music and more!
NEWTOWN, CT

