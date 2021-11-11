Wilton’s Golden Miles Going Strong

The following is an excerpt from the Wilton Rocks for Food website. Wilton Rocks for Food is the brainchild of Wilton resident Andy Schlesinger. A lifelong guitar player, he had just left his band and was looking for something to do. He read an article about shortages at the CT Food Bank and had an ‘aha’ moment. He hoped to recruit a few musicians, put on a show and raise a few bucks. To be honest, he was hoping to find his next band, but he got much more than that. His friend and drummer extraordinaire Brennan Gildersleeve was his first call, and after he said yes, Andy posted on the local Facebook page. Several people suggested he contact Dan Berg. Although they had never met, Dan agreed to play bass and the Wilton Rocks for Food House Band was born.

