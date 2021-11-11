CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kearis Jackson claps back at Georgia passing offense critics

By Connor Riley
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VGCH_0ctdKB3O00
Kearis Jackson Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson (10) Athens, Georgia - April 20, 2019: Sanford Stadium, Spring Football Practice for the University of Georgia. Final score UGA Red Team 22, UGA black Team 17.(Photo by Steve Limentani) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos)

Kearis Jackson knows what people are saying about the Georgia offense. That it’s too much man ball and with Stetson Bennett running things, the offense lacks the ability to stretch the field and score with the best teams in the sport.

“I know that many people do not look at this receiver corps as an explosive group, but at the same time, you can check the stats, check the numbers,” Jackson said. “We are just as explosive as any other team out there. We just love and enjoy playing football.”

To Jackson’s point, Georgia averages 38.4 points per game, good for second in the SEC. It’s actually just ahead of a Tennessee offense that has been pretty consistently praised this week.

Going even deeper into the numbers, Georgia actually has displayed a vertical passing attack. The Bulldogs have 36 passing plays of 20-yards or more. Once again, that is more than that of Tennessee. And Bennett ranks second in the country in terms of yards per attempt at 11.8.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Hokies AD: Fuente 'wanted to move on' now, not be in limbo

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags. Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately. Discussions about Fuente's future picked up...
NFL
WGAU

Clutch play: College football player fixes broken down team bus

Pittsburg State University’s Saturday road game in Hays, Kansas, was on the line before the team ever hit the gridiron, but the long snapper came through. The Gorillas team bus broke down en route to take on Fort Hays State, but fortunately freshman automotive technology major Timmy Malinowski quickly diagnosed the broken turbo hose clamp, the Journal Star reported.
PITTSBURG, KS
WGAU

Guardians MLB team settles lawsuit with roller derby club

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland will have two teams called the Guardians. The Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both to continue using it. The sides on Tuesday jointly announced...
MLB
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy