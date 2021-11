Adele reacted to comments about her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.The conversation between Adele and Winfrey aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.When Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss, Adele explained that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight. “I’m not shocked or even...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO