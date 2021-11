The start of the season hasn’t been a perfect one for the Vancouver Cancuks. In their latest game on Friday, they blew a 2-1 lead to the Nashville Predators to lose 3-2. But a few nights earlier, they were able to battle back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime, having one of their better showings of the season so far statistically. While they did find their legs, it wasn’t before goaltender Thatcher Demko had to be brilliant for a few frantic sequences. So far through the first 11 games, the Canucks goaltending is keeping the team afloat until the offence gets going.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO