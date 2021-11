Long term View:- In the daily time interval, we can see the price broke the support level, and the price is in the bearish trend so let’s have a look at the technical indicator to see if this bearish trend will continue or we can see a trend reversal by the bulls. Firstly, we can see the MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon.

