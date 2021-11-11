From the Archives: Carl Sagan on How We Would Communicate With Advanced Extraterrestrial Life

Today is the birthday of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning astronomer, professor, and science writer Carl Sagan, otherwise known as Carl Sagan Day. Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Sagan was an avid fan of science fiction at an early age; he got lost in the worlds of Edgar Rice Burroughs, particularly his John Carter novels. In 1955, he earned his bachelor’s degree and in 1956, he earned his master’s degree. Both degrees were in physics and were awarded by the University of Chicago. After earning his Ph.D. in astronomy and astrophysics from UChicago in 1960, Sagan took up teaching at Harvard. In 1968, after Harvard declined to give Sagan tenure, he joined the faculty at Cornell University as the director for the Laboratory for Planetary Studies and the associate director of the Center for Radio Physics and Space Research.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO