The American Symphony Orchestra has announced details for its 60th anniversary season. “Nothing can compare to the thrill of live performances,” said Music Director Leon Botstein in an official press release. “We are overjoyed at our return to the stage after the restrictions of the past year and to once again be able to play for our beloved audiences in person. To celebrate this especially meaningful event on the occasion of our 60th anniversary season makes it even more significant.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO