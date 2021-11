MMA legend Cris Cyborg praised Sinead Kavanagh following her KO win at Bellator 271, calling her “One of the toughest women I’ve ever met.”. Cyborg took on Kavanagh in the main event of this past Friday’s Bellator 271 event, and she won the fight in spectacular fashion when she knocked out Kavanagh in the first round. Take a look at the video of the knockout below. As you can see, Cyborg caught Kavanagh on the feet with a heavy blow, dropped her to the mat, then finished her with strikes.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO