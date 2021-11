On October 2, it became official: Dune will be getting a sequel and it’s set to feature Zendaya in a much bigger role. Following the theatrical release of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, viewers have bemoaned the actor’s limited screen time (seven minutes in a film that runs for 2 hours and 36 minutes), but fans of novelist Frank Herbert’s original source material have pointed out that the blockbuster only covers approximately two-thirds of the book. Zendaya’s character, Chani—one of the Fremen of the desert planet Arrakis who appears in the visions of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and returns toward the end of the film—comes to the fore later, guiding and protecting Paul, and eventually emerging as the story’s romantic lead.

