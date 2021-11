Frank Lampard has withdrawn his interest in Norwich City’s managerial vacancy.The former Chelsea boss is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road. The 43-year-old had held talks with Norwich chiefs earlier this week.Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2020.Chelsea’s record goalscorer is understood to be keen to return to frontline coaching, but has been waiting for the right opportunity.And now Norwich will have to turn their focus elsewhere in the search to replace Farke, who was dismissed last on 6 November.Farke had only just steered Norwich to their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO