LeBron James mocks Kyle Rittenhouse for crying on the stand, says 'that boy' ate 'lemon heads' before trial

Basketball star LeBron James claimed to have not seen any tears from Kyle Rittenhouse's emotional testimony, saying he ate "lemon heads" before his court appearance.

He mocked the 18-year-old, who broke down on the stand Wednesday while giving his account of what transpired the night of Aug. 25, 2020, amid rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake , who is black.

"What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off!" James said in a quote tweet that included footage of Rittenhouse crying. "That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣"

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly to protect local businesses from damage and looting. The teenager came armed with a rifle.

The protests came two days after the shooting of Blake, who was shot and wounded after not complying with police during a stop. He ended up paralyzed.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two activists, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

He broke down while testifying Wednesday.

"I didn't do anything wrong — I was defending myself," he said.

He is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon at an age younger than 18, and reckless endangerment.

