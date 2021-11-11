CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James mocks Kyle Rittenhouse for crying on the stand, says 'that boy' ate 'lemon heads' before trial

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjCPw_0ctdIK4L00


Basketball star LeBron James claimed to have not seen any tears from Kyle Rittenhouse's emotional testimony, saying he ate "lemon heads" before his court appearance.

He mocked the 18-year-old, who broke down on the stand Wednesday while giving his account of what transpired the night of Aug. 25, 2020, amid rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake , who is black.

"What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off!" James said in a quote tweet that included footage of Rittenhouse crying. "That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣"

AFTER FAILING TO TAX BEZOS, DEMOCRATS LOOK TO TAX LEBRON

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly to protect local businesses from damage and looting. The teenager came armed with a rifle.

The protests came two days after the shooting of Blake, who was shot and wounded after not complying with police during a stop. He ended up paralyzed.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two activists, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

He broke down while testifying Wednesday.

"I didn't do anything wrong — I was defending myself," he said.

He is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon at an age younger than 18, and reckless endangerment.

Comments / 77

Michael Petrov
5d ago

LeBron….how about you stop being cozy with the communist Chinese enslaving ethnic minorities and killing them? Maybe focus on taking the log out of your own eye.

Reply
33
Donald Vogt
5d ago

LeBron James on a mind his own business and stick to basketball if he was in the same situation he probably lose his cookies he's all talk and no show

Reply(4)
22
Bart Jackson
4d ago

LeBron James is a punk. America doesn't need the NBA to survive. America needs Patriots like Rittenhouse.

Reply(1)
23
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
rolling out

Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul. In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest”...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'What tears? Knock it off': LeBron James mocks Rittenhouse's courtroom breakdown

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse over a video showing the 18-year-old crying in court while testifying in his murder trial. "What tears?????" the 17-time All-Star tweeted Wednesday evening after the conclusion of Rittenhouse’s testimony in his unfolding murder trial, where the teen broke down on the stand recounting the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured.
NBA
