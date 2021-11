The desert wild grape (Vitis girdiana) is endemic to Southern California and Baja California. Other common names are coyote grape and valley grape. It can be found in riparian habitats, such as along the San Diego River near Gate 9 in Mission Trails Regional Park. It is a woody vine, with a coating of wooly hair on heart-shaped leaves with serrated edges, similar to maple leaves. As a deciduous vine, it can grow 30 feet in length, with leaves turning all shades of yellow and orange in the fall. The vine uses its tendrils to anchor on to surfaces, often overtaking other plant species. The grapes grow in bunches from pale yellow flowers, and the grapes are much smaller and darker than European grapes.

