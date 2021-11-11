Military Magic – Tips for Military Guests Visiting Walt Disney World Resort

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s Toontown will soon close to make way for a year-long makeover that will include open spaces where young kids can play and parents can take a break. (credit: Disneyland Parks) Mickey’s Toontown will close in March of 2022 for the land’s overhaul. Disneyland says the renovated Toontown will include new features like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and CenTOONial Park. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new way,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. (credit: Disneyland Parks) The plans for Toontown is to make it greener and and more spacious, with features that will give children a chance to play — and parents a chance to relax from the hustle and bustle of Disneyland. Officials say the center of the new CenTOONial Park will be a fountain with water tables at its base that kids can splash in. The park’s plans also includes a “dreaming tree,” a concept Disneyland says is inspired by the tree young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown, where kids can climb, crawl, and explore the roots. The new Toontown is scheduled to reopen in 2023.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO