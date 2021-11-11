Santana: Orange County Veterans Take Their Last Hill

Another thirty people died “without fixed abode” in OC in October. Their names are:. Timothy YORGA who died on October 1st in Santa Ana, Roberto TORRES who died on October 2nd in Santa Ana, Santos DIAZGUEVARA who died on October 2nd in La Habra, Marsha FINDLEY who died on October 2nd in Orange, Sergio ANGEL MARTINEZ who died on October 3rd in Santa Ana, Wayne JOHNSON who died on October 6th in Fullerton, Ricardo ESTRADA who died on October 7th in Garden Grove, Carlos Aaron MARTINEZ who died on October 7th in Buena Park, Thomas CANNON who died on October 8th in Costa Mesa, Robert PETERSEN JR. who died on October 8th in Anaheim, Martin FERGUSON who died on October 8th in Santa Ana, Cathy SPAETH who died on October 9th in Anaheim, Edward YORBA who died on October 11th in Orange, Michael SCHENKELBERG who died on October 14th in Anaheim, Erik TINNESEN who died on October 15th in Newport Beach, Ruben GONZALEZ who died on October 16th in Newport Beach, Nicolas VILLANI who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Ricardo ESPINOZA who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Imad KATALO who died on October 17th in Santa Ana, Melissa MULAT who died on October 18th in Anaheim, Ronnie MARTIN who died on October 21st in Fullerton, Mark RODRIQUEZ who died on October 21st in Placentia, Dale BODNAR who died on October 22nd in Santa Ana, Infant male HERNANDEZ who died on October 22nd in Orange, Tabetha BELL who died on October 24th in Orange, Johnny SALDANA who died on October 27th in Laguna Niguel, Jose MEDRANO who died on October 28th in Santa Ana, Jose ZARAGOZA who died on October 30th in Fullerton, Erica BARNES who died on October 31st in Laguna Hills, Joseph GULICK who died on October 31st in Newport Beach.

ORANGE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO