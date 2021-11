Kanye West is on a mission to free Larry Hoover and it appears that he's received support from Bill Cosby. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Kanye West detailed his efforts to help free Larry Hoover under the First Step Act but more shockingly, he revealed that he hired the attorney that got Bill Cosby out of prison to help. "We’re putting together a new team for [Hoover],” the rapper told the Drink Champs co-hosts. “It’s much like in the footsteps of my father-in-law, Robert Kardashian. We got the lawyer that just got Cosby out.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO