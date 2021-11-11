CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Falcons, UCLA coach Jim Mora hired at UConn

By Creg Stephenson
 5 days ago
Former NFL and UCLA football coach Jim L. Mora has been hired as head coach at Connecticut, the school announced Thursday. The 59-year-old Mora had been out of coaching and working as a television analyst since 2017, when he was fired at UCLA. He replaces Randy Edsall, who resigned on Sept....

Westport News

Inside UConn's contract with football coach Jim Mora: Salary, bonuses, buyouts

Randy Edsall was earning $1.256 million as he steered the UConn football program into oblivion. Will the school’s annual investment of $1.5 million into Jim Mora lead to a revival of the team that’s lost 34 of its it past 38 games and plays before a dwindling fan base?. Mora,...
On3.com

Daily briefing: On North Carolina, Jim Mora and Pac-12 coaches

Is there such a thing as a trap game for an underdog? North Carolina won an emotional game over undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday, then had to turn around and play a ranked team on a short week. The Tar Heels came out so flat against No. 21 Pitt on Thursday night you could have slid them under the locker room door. The Panthers sacked quarterback Sam Howell twice before he completed a pass. By the time Ty Chandler ran for North Carolina’s initial first down, on the last play of the first quarter, Pitt led 17-0. Final score: Pitt 30-23 in overtime. The longer the game went on, the better the Tar Heels played; they just spotted Pitt too big of a lead. The Panthers (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC), who lead the Coastal Division, get two extra days of rest before next week’s division showdown against Virginia, which must play a physical Notre Dame team Saturday night.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Mora expected to be named head coach at UConn

The UConn football program has been a complete disaster for the better part of the last decade, but the school has somehow landed a huge name as its next head coach. UConn is expected to finalize a deal with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday.
Stamford Advocate

UConn's Dan Hurley endorses the Jim Mora hire: 'It's awesome, right?'

UConn’s new football coach has something in common with the men’s basketball coach. Both followed in the footsteps of fathers who carved coaching legacies — Jim E. Mora in the NFL, Bob Hurley in the New Jersey high school world. So as Jim Mora’s son takes over the UConn football...
chatsports.com

Jim Mora eager to bring success to UConn football

Jim Mora has lived a charmed football life. He’s the son of a longtime NFL coach, held marquee head coaching jobs in college and the NFL, and even worked as a football commentator for multiple networks. Since being fired at UCLA in 2017, Mora has yearned to return to coaching....
Hartford Courant

New coach Jim Mora gets first live look at UConn football as the struggling Huskies take on ACC stalwart Clemson

UConn’s football game at Clemson gets a little more interesting, with the addition of one face in the large crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Incoming Huskies head coach Jim Mora, en route from his home in Idaho, will be there for his first live look at the team he’ll officially take over on Nov. 29. The Huskies (1-8) retake the field after nearly three weeks since their last game, a ...
Randy Edsall
Stamford Advocate

Jim Mora: What you need to know about UConn's new football coach

The new head of the UConn football program is the son of a former NFL coach who followed in his father’s footsteps. Jim Mora’s college experience is limited to six years on the UCLA sideline. Four years after he was fired by UCLA, Mora is back in the college game as the man tasked with reviving UConn’s beleaguered football program.
orangefizz.net

Could Jim Mora at UConn Hurt Syracuse Recruiting?

UConn is still laboring on the hamster wheel of college football, insisting it will get somewhere despite running in place for so long. The latest swing is the hire of Jim Mora Jr., who spent 6 seasons at UCLA going 46-30, and 29-24 in the Pac-12. In his first four seasons with the Bruins he took them to bowl games every year, and won 10 games twice. But his only trip to the Pac-12 title game was in his first year, and success kept dwindling after that. Following back-to-back losing seasons he was fired in 2017.
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
NFL
