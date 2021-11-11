Local guitarist is giving new meaning to live music venues

The COVID-19 pandemic changed so many things about our daily lives, even how we socialize and consume entertainment.

Live performances either had to shut down or pivot to a new way of performing at a distance and Grand Rapids Community College is continuing that with a virtual concert and it's free to attend.

Classical guitarist Jonathan Marshall is looking forward to performing starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The pandemic also brought up the idea for Jonathan that live shows could be streamed from anywhere. He's performed in many spaces that are not typically considered live music venues.

“The idea for this event came to me in a dream, but I believe that the virtual performance world is in its infancy,” he said. “COVID and its restrictions have spurred concertizers and musicians to come up with innovative ideas for the virtual platform. There are many untapped performance and marketing ideas that have yet to be discovered.”

He's performed the International Guitar Series at places like Robinette's Orchard, Swift Printing, Paul Medawar Jewelers, Bosgraaf Homes, and Ludus Ticketing Co. in Holland.

Marshall has taught at GRCC for the last 12 years and owns Jonathan Marshall Guitars.

For more information about the live virtual concert click here.