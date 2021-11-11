Ball Arena’s First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Today, the State Board of Education will review its statewide mask mandate in a virtual meeting. There will be input from parents, educators, and health officials. Earlier this year, the board voted to implement a statewide mask mandate. At this point, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines haven’t changed. The agency still recommends students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Studies from the CDC show outbreaks are more likely in schools that don’t require masks. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. We will be streaming it live on CBSN Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO