CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ball Arena’s First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few Issues

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – The first night of new vaccination or testing rules at Ball Arena came off without delays as workers checked vaccine status and people sorted through their phones and wallets for records and IDs. “I think it keeps people safe,” said Denver Nuggets fan Sarah Meyer. The...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Spike In COVID-19 Cases Includes First-Time Infections And Reinfections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania are on the rise again, including right here in our own backyard. Doctors say the spike includes both first-time infections and people who are getting reinfected with the virus. And as of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is counting reinfections in cumulative case counts. “We are seeing reports in Pa. and Allegheny County that cases are going up,” Internal Medicine Physician with Allegheny Health Network Dr. Marc Itskowitz said. Itskowitz said cases are going up all over southwestern Pennsylvania, and he’s attributing it to this. “We are seeing colder temperatures. People are moving indoors. Those factors...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS LA

Whittier Parents Rally Against California’s Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Parents in Whittier joined a statewide protest Monday against the proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all schoolchildren. (credit: CBS) The rally at Parnell Park was one of many that took place Monday across the state as part of a coordinated “school sit-out.” It was organized by critics who say the COVID vaccine has not undergone enough testing to make parents feel safe about giving it to their children. Parents at the rally carried signs that said, “My Body, My Choice,” “Freedom Not Force,” and “I Am Mama Hear Me Roar.” Organizer Monique Holguin says the group believes parents should have the...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School Board Votes For ‘Parent Choice’ Mask Policy

By: Meghan Schiller, Jennifer Borrasso, and Chris Hoffman NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.” On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional. “Everyone should have the right to choose,” parent Lisa Lio said. “This is America.” “I’m thoroughly disappointed,” parent Amber Keefer said. “It is exactly what I expected. However, this administration has proven that they have no regard for science or legal mandates.” Regarding face masks, the school board...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Seattle Times

New COVID vaccine-or-test rules start in Washington; here’s a quick guide

Concerts, sporting matches and other large events will now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for indoor events with 1,000 people or more, or for outdoor events with more than 10,000 people. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate goes into effect Monday. Inslee announced the mandate last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Nuggets#Lawsuits#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
oncnursingnews.com

Ramifications of Lying on a Religious Exemption Form for COVID-19 Vaccinations

As nurses around the country weigh their professional options, some wonder if the answer resides in telling a white lie. But every choice has a consequence. What are the ramifications of lying on a religious exemption form?. For most institutions, the final date for being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has...
RELIGION
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: New Health Order Requires Vaccines For All Public, Indoor Events Of 500+ People

DENVER (CBS4) – A new public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will require vaccinations at all public, indoor, unseated events of 500 people or more in the Denver metro area. The order applies to Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties. The new protocols will take effect Nov. 19, CDPHE said in a news release on Sunday. (credit: Getty Images) “I am grateful for the counties that are coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus. Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to ending the pandemic,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Education To Review School Masking Requirement Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Today, the State Board of Education will review its statewide mask mandate in a virtual meeting. There will be input from parents, educators, and health officials. Earlier this year, the board voted to implement a statewide mask mandate. At this point, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines haven’t changed. The agency still recommends students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Studies from the CDC show outbreaks are more likely in schools that don’t require masks. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. We will be streaming it live on CBSN Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
dailybruin.com

Protesters gather in Westwood to oppose LA County COVID-19 vaccine mandates

More than 30 protesters gathered outside a Westwood CVS Pharmacy to oppose the Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccine mandates Sunday. The protest began around 2 p.m. at the corner of Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, said Wiep de Vries, a nurse attending the protest. Several protesters shouted at passersby through megaphones and many carried signs with phrases including “No jabs 4 jobs,” “COVID is a scam,” “No to vaccine mandate” and “Vaccines kill.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy