Portugal will try to move into prime position to qualify for Qatar 2022 with a victory against Ireland on Thursday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match in Dublin. Portugal (5-1-0) sits in second place behind Serbia, but those teams will meet on the final day of the group stage Sunday. The Portuguese are one point behind and want to go into that match with the lead, as only the top finisher gets an automatic 2022 World Cup spot. Ireland (1-2-3) has been eliminated but would love to play the spoiler, and is 3-4-1 in its past eight matches.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO