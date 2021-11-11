CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith says he was 'tortured' by Jada's relationship with 2Pac: 'He was PAC! and I was me'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIIK8_0ctdF3yC00

Will Smith is really into being open and honest these days, sharing what up until relatively recently were kept as private family matters. The latest revelation is in his new memoir, Will , where the OG Fresh Prince addresses his feelings of jealousy during the early stages of his relationship with now wife Jada Pinkett Smith — particularly when it came to her friendship with Tupac Shakur .

If you didn’t already know, Tupac — who was killed in a shooting in 1996 — and Jada shared an exceptionally close friendship after meeting at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland as teens.

As Will details, “though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined 'ride or die.'” He continued, “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. He triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy — I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”

Will went on to note that aside from Jada and 'Pac’s close bond , he felt jealous of Tupac 's “fearless passion” and “militant morality,” which he compared to the powerlessness he felt unable to stand up to his father — with whom Will detailed as having a turbulent relationship with, due to his father's pattern of “violent” behavior and alcohol abuse.

With that in mind, Smith revealed that he felt a “twisted kind of victory” when Jada ended up picking him. “If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward,” he said. “I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Like we said, within the last year or so Will, and Jada tbh, have become a bit more open about sharing certain details of their private lives. As this latest admission isn’t the first time Will has opened up about Jada and Tupac’s bond.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in early 2020, Smith talked about his insecurities after he was directly asked if he ever felt “jealous” of the “love” Jada had for the late rapper.

“Oh, f*** yeah. Oh my god, that dude. And you know that was in the early days, too. That was a big regret for me because I could never open up to interact with Pac.”

Smith continued, “We had a little bit of a thing because they grew up together and they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship. But then come into that age where now that was a possibility, and Jada was with me, so Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him, he was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince.”

Will’s self titled memoir is available now, and you can get all the info you need about it here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
People

Will Smith Says He and Jada Pinkett Smith Agreed 'It Was a Fantasy Illusion That We Could Make Each Other Happy'

Will Smith isn't shying away from addressing his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his marriage after the host touched on the couple's revelation that they had spent a period of time separated. In a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith revealed she'd had a relationship with singer August Alsina while still married to Smith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Tupac Shakur
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Willow 'Props' for Establishing Healthy Boundaries in Their Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the boundaries she's set with her daughter Willow Smith to have a healthy mother-daughter relationship. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from this week's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 50, sat down with her close friend, actress Lauren London, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab to talk about setting boundaries in relationships.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2pac
107.3 KFFM

Will Smith Says He Had ‘Raging Jealousy’ Over Jada Pinkett’s Friendship With Tupac Shakur

Will Smith is again opening up about his formerly held deep-seated jealousy of Jada Pinkett Smith's close friendship with later rapper Tupac Shakur. Will released his new memoir, Will, via Penguin Press on Tuesday (Nov. 9). Among the many topics covered in the bio is the Fresh Prince's issues with Jada's love for Tupac when they first started dating. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection,” Will writes. “He was 'Pac and I was me...though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Will Smith Writes About “Raging Jealousy” Of Jada Pinkett’s Relationship With Tupac In New Memoir

Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith has been in the public eye a whole lot lately — some might even say too much. The Smiths have been talking openly about their marital issues in public for a while, and they’ve made it part of their public persona. In his new memoir Will, which came out earlier this week, Smith talks about the early days of their relationship, including his own jealousy with his wife’s friendship with Tupac Shakur.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Will Smith was consumed with ‘raging jealousy’ over Jada’s bond with 2pac

Will Smith admits that he was consumed with “raging jealously” while he was dating his Jada Pinkett back in the 1990s. The 53-year-old Hollywood heavyweight has been stripping away layers of mystique surrounding his carefully cultivated persona in his new memoir Will. Smith revealed that he was “tortured by their connection,” regarding Pinkett Smith’s indefinable and unassailable bond with the late, legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jada Pinkett Smith says she gets 'angry' when she's 'forced to set a boundary'

Actress Lauren London served as guest host on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, filling in for Willow Smith, who is in the midst of her "Life" music tour. This marked London's second appearance on the show, the first time being when she talked about the grieving process following the shooting death of her partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Will Smith Says He Contemplated Murdering His Abusive Father

Will Smith writes in his forthcoming memoir, Will, that he contemplated murdering his ill father as revenge. Smith said his father punched his mother so hard she collapsed and spit blood when the actor was just 9 years old: “That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am… My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies.” Smith cared for Will Smith Sr. when the latter was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Smith wrote that as he wheeled his father’s bed from one room to another, “I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it… As a child I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him… I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom.” Will Smith Sr. died in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy