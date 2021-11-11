Toledo Symphony unpacks holiday musical gifts for region

Last year, the coronavirus, not the Grinch, stole Christmas: many family gatherings were held virtually or not at all, crowds at the shopping center were small or nonexistent, and the music, the live concerts, went quiet.

Although some restrictions are still in place and caution is still key, this year music will be in the air. For the first time since 2019, the symphony will travel to various neighborhood churches, schools, and concert venues to perform a collection of seasonal classics and traditional favorites for all ages.

“I’m just thrilled that we can welcome audiences back this year for two of our most popular performances: Christmas at the Peristyle and Handel’s Messiah ,” said Zak Vassar , CEO of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, in a news release. “One is a Boston Pops-style holiday program with Santa Claus and sleigh bells. The other is a performance of a 280-year-old choral masterpiece.”

Not only will the Messiah be performed by the Toledo Symphony on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, but the Toledo Choral Society will also perform the famous oratorio by Georg Friedrich Handel on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St., and Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets for the symphony’s performance are $40. Tickets for the Toledo Choral Society, which has a century of performing this oratorio in Toledo, are $25.

And you can bet your Sugarplum Fairy that the popular ballet by Pyotr Illych Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker , will get plenty of play.

The Toledo Ballet will have performances at the Stranahan Theater on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

And true to tradition, local community figures will figure into these performances. The symphony has just announced that Robert Cummerow , local photographer, will play the lighthearted role of Mother Ginger on Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. during the performance for schoolchildren; Thomas J. Winston , president and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.; Adam Levine , director of the Toledo Museum of Art, on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.; Alex Gerken , president of Fifth Third Bank of Northwestern Ohio, on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.; and Steven Cavanaugh , CFO of ProMedica, on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

The symphony’s calendar of community holiday events is as follows:

• Dec. 1: 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania.

• Dec. 3: 7 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland St., Bryan, Ohio.

• Dec. 15: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon.

• Dec. 16: 7 p.m., St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Wood St., Fostoria.

• Dec. 17: 7:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 690 W. Sterns Road, Temperance.

• Dec. 19: 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio.

Please check the venue’s rules regarding its coronavirus policies.

COMING UP:

■ The Andersons Family Event: Science & Symphony, Thursday, 7 p.m., the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. Join the Toledo Symphony for a multimedia experience pairing high-def imagery from NASA and astronomer-photographer José Francisco Salgado of KV 265 with the sounds of the orchestra. KeyBank Pops Series: A Tribute to Tony Bennet. Saturday, Peristyle. Detroit-based crooner Paul King and his trio perform staples made famous by Tony Bennett, including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best Has Yet to Come,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and more. Tickets: $12.50 to $64. Streaming tickets available at stream.artstoledo.com .

■ Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone . Tickets $30-$60. Call 419-448-8544 or visit ritztheatre.org .

■ Moore Musical Arts Center concerts, 1031 Moore Musical Arts Center; Bryan Recital Hall: Friday, 8 p.m., McMaster Series with Cantus men’s ensemble. Tickets: $8. Moore Musical Arts Center, Bryan Recital Hall. Sunday, 10 a.m., Student Recital, Steven Vilagi , baritone. Free.

■ Maumee Street Acoustic Music Jam at First Presbyterian Church, 156 E. Maumee St., Adrian, Saturday, 6 p.m. Snack bar will be open for food purchases at 5:30 p.m. Use the east side entrance to the church. An elevator is available. Contact the church at 517-265-2168 or Jack or Marilyn at 517-607-8085 or 517-270-2870.

■ Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle , World Treaty. This concert had been rescheduled. There are three ways to purchase tickets for Huntington Center: in person at the Huntington Center Box Office, Ticketmaster Charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (ADA orders only), or online at Ticketmaster.com .

■ Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor, Friday, 8 p.m. The Roe Bickley Kramer Trio, Falling Colors. Sunday, 2 p.m. Ellen Rowe’s All About the Trio: A Tribute to Chick Corea: Jazz pianist Ellen Rowe ’s All About the Trio, with Ellen at the piano, Paul Keller playing bass, and Pete Siers on drums. For more information, visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com or call 734-769-2999.

■ Ann Arbor Symphony, Hill Auditorium, 825 University Ave., Ann Arbor, Friday, 8 p.m. UMS Choral Union, Michael Kropf : High Spirits; Adventlied; Modest Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition. Tickets: $15 to $80. Call 734-994-4801 or email info@a2so.com .

■ St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, Sunday, 3 p.m. Celtic Classics. Perrysburg Chorale features folk songs, sea chanteys, and poetry of Scotland, Ireland, and Wales with choral works and arrangements by John Stanford, John Rutter, Jonathan Quick, Bob Chilcott, and others. Chorale director Dennis Blubaugh , accompanist Jeff Bunke . Free. Information at perrysburgchorale.com .

■ Epiphany Lutheran Church Parlor, 915 N. Reynolds Road, Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Music de Antigua: My Favorite Things from late Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque eras. Free concert, donations accepted at the door.

■ Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Rt.118 S., Van Wert, Ohio, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, red-hot horn section with jazz and big band roots mixed with a dash of Christmas panache. Tickets $15 to $39. Member pricing is available. For more information visit vanwertlive.com or call 419-238-6722.

■ Sylvania Community Orchestra Concert, Franciscan Center, Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor with local piano prodigy, Henry Shao . Sibelius' Finlandia; Leroy Anderson's iconic Sleigh Ride. Free.

■ Bryan Arts and Education Auditorium, 120 S. Beech St., Bryan, Ohio, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. Identical triplets Nika , Natalie, and Nicole showcase their mesmerizing energy, extraordinary talent, and tight sibling harmonies in concert. Tickets $30 for adults and $5 students For more information, call 419-636-3550 or 419-636-7099 for a brochure, or visit the association on Facebook or online at wccca-los.org .

■ Owens Community College, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 7270 Biniker Road, Perrysburg, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. 21st Annual Harp Recital Featuring Denise Grupp-Verbon. Visit owens.edu or call 567-661-7081.

■ The Toledo Piano Teachers Association, Franklin Park Mall, Center Court, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m; Nov. 28, 1-4 p.m. Piano students will perform holiday music. For more information, call 734-856-4460.

Send news of classical music and dance events to hdenniss@theblade.com.