CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Katie Price to take fiancé Carl Woods’ name after Las Vegas wedding

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAVEy_0ctdEccT00
Celebrity

Katie Price is planning to change her last name after marrying fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas, a new legal document shows.

The former glamour model, 43, and her ex Love Island star beau, 32, have obtained a marriage licence with her name mentioned twice - once as Katie Price, the second time as Katie Woods.

The document was uploaded to Nevada Clark County Clerk’s Office website.

The pair jetted off yesterday to Las Vegas where they intend to tie the knot, with a source telling the Mirror “it’s all systems go. Everything is now lined up”.

Giving further evidence that she intends to ditch her maiden name, the mother-of-five was snapped carrying luggage with the name “Katie Woods” clearly on display.

Despite this being the fourth trip down the aisle for Price, it will be the first time that she has ever taken her husband’s name.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
f4wonline.com

Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes get married in Las Vegas

On the weekend where a documentary on his life will be released, former WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling star Rob Van Dam kicked off the festivities by getting married to longtime fiance Katie Forbes Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two have been together since 2016 and got engaged earlier...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
heatworld

Katie warned: ‘Take this seriously!’

She’s only just completed a court-ordered month-long stint in rehab, after crashing her car while driving under the influence of drink and drugs in September. And she’s still facing an uncertain future, with a possible prison sentence hanging in the balance. But last week, Katie Price put on a brave face and insisted that it was business as usual as she returned home from the Priory rehab facility and immediately got busy posting photos with her beloved mum Amy, sister Sophie, eldest son Harvey and boyfriend Carl Woods.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Wedding
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

The Conners star Sara Gilbert and ex Linda Perry have finalized their divorce and custody agreement nearly two years after ending their six-year marriage

The Conners star Sara Gilbert and ex Linda Perry finalized their divorce and custody agreement Friday, nearly two years after ending their six-year marriage. Gilbert, 46, and Perry, 56, agreed to joint legal custody of son Rhodes, six, according to court docs viewed by Us Weekly. Neither Gilbert or Perry...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy