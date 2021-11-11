Katie Price to take fiancé Carl Woods’ name after Las Vegas wedding

Celebrity

Katie Price is planning to change her last name after marrying fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas, a new legal document shows.

The former glamour model, 43, and her ex Love Island star beau, 32, have obtained a marriage licence with her name mentioned twice - once as Katie Price, the second time as Katie Woods.

The document was uploaded to Nevada Clark County Clerk’s Office website.

The pair jetted off yesterday to Las Vegas where they intend to tie the knot, with a source telling the Mirror “it’s all systems go. Everything is now lined up”.

Giving further evidence that she intends to ditch her maiden name, the mother-of-five was snapped carrying luggage with the name “Katie Woods” clearly on display.

Despite this being the fourth trip down the aisle for Price, it will be the first time that she has ever taken her husband’s name.