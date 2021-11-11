F3 chat: Unlocking efficiencies using technology

When I moved to campus for the first time in January amid the bleakest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt like a normal college student in many important ways: I was struggling with newly difficult classes, making friends with my crazily impressive peers and braving a New England winter for the first time. Yet what I thought was normal wasn’t. This fall, I could finally understand what upperclassmen meant when they said that Brown felt like itself again — full of energy, vitality and life. This is clearly evidenced by the record turnouts at orientation events, the student activities fair and even Family Weekend. The same events were held last year in virtual form, but it’s obvious why the turnout was so much less then: It just wasn’t the same through a screen. Although the pandemic made technology indispensable, it also exposed the gaps that technology inherently can’t fill.

