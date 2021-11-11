CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Jazz line-up expands with new EX Style grade

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid supermini gets unique styling changes and extra equipment. Honda has bolstered the range of the Jazz through a new trim level. Called EX Style, it sits at the top of the range and brings unique styling upgrades and enhanced equipment. The trim is identifiable through its black-themed styling...

