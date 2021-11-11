Honda Jazz line-up expands with new EX Style grade

3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" Pewter Gray-Painted Alloy.
