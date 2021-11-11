CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A strategy to refine genetic base editors

By Rice University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to keep the riffraff out of the gene pool party? Sneak in and slam the gate before they arrive. That's the central idea of a new strategy by Rice University scientists who seek to avoid gene-editing errors by fine-tuning specific CRISPR-base editing strategies in advance. Rice chemical and...

BEAR reveals that increased fidelity variants can successfully reduce the mismatch tolerance of adenine but not cytosine base editors

Adenine and cytosine base editors (ABE, CBE) allow for precision genome engineering. Here, Base Editor Activity Reporter (BEAR), a plasmid-based fluorescent tool is introduced, which can be applied to report on ABE and CBE editing in a virtually unrestricted sequence context or to label base edited cells for enrichment. Using BEAR-enrichment, we increase the yield of base editing performed by nuclease inactive base editors to the level of the nickase versions while maintaining significantly lower indel background. Furthermore, by exploiting the semi-high-throughput potential of BEAR, we examine whether increased fidelity SpCas9 variants can be used to decrease SpCas9-dependent off-target effects of ABE and CBE. Comparing them on the same target sets reveals that CBE remains active on sequences, where increased fidelity mutations and/or mismatches decrease the activity of ABE. Our results suggest that the deaminase domain of ABE is less effective to act on rather transiently separated target DNA strands, than that of CBE explaining its lower mismatch tolerance.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
