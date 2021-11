Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday she needs more time for government formation talks that could make her the country’s first female prime minister because discussions with one of the two support parties has reached an impasse.After intensive talks with the small Left Party, Andersson asked parliament speaker Andreas Norlen for an extension and was given until Monday to find enough support in the Riksdag to form a Cabinet Andersson, the new leader of the Social Democratic Party, is aiming at securing the backing of the two smaller parties that supported the previous center-left, minority government of...

EUROPE ・ 11 HOURS AGO