MSAD 55 Vacancies

Hopefully, this does not come as a complete surprise, given the frequent news stories about the lack of bus drivers throughout the state and country:. We have reached a crisis situation where we simply do not have enough bus drivers to get every kid currently riding the bus to school on time. We have done all of the things you can think of to find more drivers, but the certified people do not appear to exist – many districts are in our position.

