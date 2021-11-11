CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Why Blake Lively Says It's 'Very Important' for Her 3 Daughters to See Her as a Working Mom

By Nicholas Rice
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Blake Lively knows the importance of being a parent firsthand, she wants her three daughters to understand that they can have another identity outside of motherhood as well when the time comes. While chatting with PEOPLE about her recently launched non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz and its new...

