Jake Corman, the top Republican in the Pennsylvania state Senate, is now the newest candidate for the GOP’s 2022 gubernatorial nomination. Corman, 57, is well-known in state government circles as a member of his party’s senior legislative leadership since 2008, when he was first elected Senate Appropriations Chair. His father was longtime state Sen. Doyle Corman, R-Centre, and his mother, Becky, ran the statewide field campaigns of former Gov. Tom Ridge and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO