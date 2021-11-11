Pete Davidson Takes A Few Shots At The Jonas Brothers In Hilarious Teaser For Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'

Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance. Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO