Tracking rain, strong winds for Veterans Day

WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will have plentiful sunshine before a cold front moves in for Veterans Day, bringing rain, winds and ultimately cool conditions!. We are dry once again, but we'll have clouds move in during...

www.wbko.com

kxnet.com

Strong Winds Are Coming!

Clouds will increase tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to low 40s from northeast to southwest respectively. A strong cold front will sweep through our area tomorrow, bringing along with it very strong westerly winds. A High Wind Warning has been issued for our counties west of US 83, with a Wind Advisory issues for the line of counties just to the east. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will be set earlier in the day, mostly in the mid-40s to low 50s, before dropping behind the front. There will be a chance for a few light rain showers, mostly across northern counties. Wednesday will feature much colder temperatures and continued strong northwesterly winds. Daytime highs by midweek will only reach the upper 20s and 30s, with another chance for a few light snow showers, again across our northern counties primarily. Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday with dampened winds, and a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected by Friday and into the weekend before another cold front arrives sometime during the weekend timeframe.
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Wind remains strong, snow squalls possible

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds may move loose objects, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. HIGH WIND WARNING until 3PM today for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Baltimore

Could Baltimore See Some Snow Before Thanksgiving?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure and cold air could mean a recipe for wintry weather in the Baltimore area during the busiest travel time of the year. WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says the Euro and GFS long-range models both show a developing storm could be headed out way prior to Thanksgiving. It has the potential to bring snow, rain or a wintry mix. Still, even though this storm could have implications for people traveling for the holiday, Ingram emphasized that it’s too early to say for sure what kind of weather we’ll see. “I’m watching for patterns and long-range models are ‘seeing’ a developing storm prior to Thanksgiving,” Ingram said. “So it’s possible that we could see some wintry precipitation next week, but so much can change leading up to the actual event.” As Ingram pointed out, there are four phases to consider when forecasting winter weather. At this stage, 7-10 days out, now’s a good time to monitor the models and look for patterns. But as we move closer toward next week, we’ll have a better sense of how the weather will shake out and if it will impact anyone’s Thanksgiving plans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Q2 News

Strong winds, Falling temperatures

Damaging wind gusts trailing behind a cold front could reach in excess of 50 through the afternoon in Yellowstone County as well as areas north, south and east. These winds could bring down shallow rooted trees, topple power lines and turn unsecured items in yards into dangerous projectiles. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
WBKO

A Much Warmer Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday started cold and frosty with readings in the 20s for most! We did see more sunshine return by Monday afternoon in the wake of a warm front’s passage, however. That warmed temps into the low 50s for Bowling Green. We’ll be warmer - MUCH warmer - each of the next two days!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
newschannel6now.com

Tuesday the wind will be very strong

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, the wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45. Thanks to the strong winds, we will see a high of 86 with sunny skies. Early Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 68 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-50s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 59 with sunny skies. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WBKO

Warming up into midweek before rain, cold conditions return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cool with cloudy skies for the bulk of the day, but Tuesday will be warmer along with continued cloud coverage!. Tuesday starts off with sunshine and chilly conditions. However, a warm front will pass through the region, which will allow temperatures to quickly warm up during the day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s! Clouds will blanket the area quickly and keep things variably cloudy for the bulk of the day! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warming up as we approach midweek!

High pressure sits over the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, keeping things dry but also keeping things chilly for Monday!. Clouds increase with breezy winds, late-day rain for Friday!. Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST. A wave of energy passes through the region later today, but ahead of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

BG officials complete KLC training

The next 48 hours will be warm as southerly winds usher into the region. It doesn't last long as another blast of cold air and rain chances moves late week!
