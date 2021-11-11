CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Billy Joel Returning To Pittsburgh For Summer Concert

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel will be holding a concert at PNC Park next year. The concert is...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newjerseystage.com

Billy Joel Monthly Shows at MSG Return

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. welcomes legendary musician Billy Joel back to MSG on November 5th when his unprecedented, sold-out franchise run continues with his 120th lifetime performance. The show will mark the resumption of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency, which paused due to the pandemic following his 73rd consecutive monthly show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newport Buzz

Billy Joel released “Piano Man” 48 years ago today

48-years ago today Billy Joel released “Piano Man” (1973) Here’s the original promo video for the song. “Piano Man” was Joel’s first single in North America, it was included on Joel’s 1973 album of the same name and released as a single on November 2, 1973. The song is sung from Joel’s point-of-view as a piano player at a bar, reminiscing about his experiences there and the people he encountered. “Piano Man” is based on Joel’s real-life experiences as a lounge musician in Los Angeles from 1972 to 1973, which he had decided to pursue in an effort to escape his contracted New York City-based record company at the time, Family Productions, following the poor commercial performance of the album Cold Spring Harbor. Joel describes various characters, including a bartender named John and a “real-estate novelist” named Paul, all based on real-life individuals.
NEWPORT, RI
Star-Banner

Billy Joel announces only Florida stadium concert: How to buy tickets

Billy Joel fans in Florida can see the piano man himself this spring. His only Florida stadium show in 2022 — announced Thursday is Saturday, March 12, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Tickets go on sale to American Express Card members from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Billy Joel to headline Orlando's Camping World Stadium in March 2022

Mayor Buddy Dyer held at press conference Thursday at Camping World Stadium to announce a big-league hitmaker coming to the City Beautiful next year: Billy Joel. The "Piano Man" himself will be headline Camping World Stadium on March 12, 2022. Joel's show will be his only stadium date in Florida next year, and the first major stadium concert in Orlando since … well, quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
bestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel Triumphs in Return to the Garden

It’s a venue that he has played well over 100 times. But when Billy Joel resumed his monthly Madison Square Garden residency last night (November 5, 2021), it marked the first time that he had performed there since Feb. 20, 2020. Weeks after that concert took place more than 20 months’ earlier, venues around the country – and the world – shut down due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
Billy Joel
cw39.com

Billy Joel to perform at Minute Maid Park in September 2022

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Billy Joel, the popular musician and songwriter, will be back in Houston, performing at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. At a press conference at the ballpark announcing the concert, the Houston Astros unveiled a special Astros jersey for Joel. Baseball Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson were at the announcement.
HOUSTON, TX
celebrityaccess.com

Billy Joel Returns To MSG For His 120th Performance At The Arena

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday night, legendary rock legend Billy Joel returns to New York’s Madison Square Garden for 120th lifetime show at the arena as he continues his epic run of sold-out residency dates. Joel performed in his first concert at The Garden on December 14, 1978, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1029thebuzz.com

Billy Joel Returns To MSG With Classics-Packed Setlist

Billy Joel returned to New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday night (November 5th) to resume his ongoing residency at the legendary “Big Apple” venue. Billy last performed at the Garden on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown. The setlist, like most of the Garden shows,...
MUSIC
fox26houston.com

Billy Joel's 2022 Minute Maid debut concert announced

HOUSTON - Singer Billy Joel announced he will be performing at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston on Friday, September 23 in 2022. "Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe," said Stephanie Stegall, Vice President, Event Sales & Operations, Houston Astros. "We’re thrilled he will be making his first-ever appearance at our ballpark, Minute Maid Park, on September 23. This will be a show for the ages and one of the biggest nights ever at Minute Maid Park."
HOUSTON, TX
illinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Billy Joel’s first-ever video — from 1971! — now on YouTube

On November 1, Billy Joel celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, and now he’s turning back the clock by posting his very first music video. But maybe calling it a “music video” oversells it: It’s a 1971 film of a long-haired, bearded Billy in his early twenties, sitting at a piano and playing “Everybody Loves You Now,” a track from his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor.
MUSIC
foreveraltoona.com

Billy Joel 11/8/21

Billy Joel returned to New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday night (November 5th) to resume his ongoing residency at the legendary “Big Apple” venue. Billy last performed at the Garden on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown. The setlist, like most of the Garden shows,...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Billy Joel Adds Houston Stadium Gig, Postpones On Sale After Concert Tragedy

Billy Joel has just announced a September 23rd show at Houston's Minute Maid Park — but due to the recent concert tragedy, he's holding the show's on sale date until further notice. A message was posted on his official BillyJoel.com website, which reads:. Out of respect for the Houston community...
MUSIC
Newsday

Billy Joel sets 80th MSG residency show for May 14

Following his sold-out return Friday to his nearly eight-year Madison Square Garden residency, Long Island legend Billy Joel has set his 80th concert in that series for May 14. Friday marked Joel's first show at the venue since before the pandemic began. The Garden announced Monday that the new show...
MUSIC

