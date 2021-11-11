Bruce Arians: Two or three weeks before Rob Gronkowski is back to normal

Let's just be blunt: The NFL's new taunting rules are dumb. They're really, really dumb. And they're affecting NFL games in major ways. There's no better example of this than Week 9's Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. The Bears sacked Ben Roethlisberger for seven-yards on 3rd and 8, but linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he looked over at the Steelers sideline after the sack. The 15-yard penalty extended the drive, which led to a 52-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Without those three points, the Steelers need a touchdown on the final drive with 1:49 left and no timeouts instead of a field goal to win the game. It's a completely different ball game at that point.
