Bruce Arians: Two or three weeks before Rob Gronkowski is back to normal

When Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about potentially trading running back Ronald Jones a couple of weeks ago, he said there was no chance of a deal. Arians cited Jones missing time with COVID last season and Leonard Fournette being on hand to take over in the backfield as the reason to keep Jones despite his reduced role on the offense. Arians said something similar when the topic came up again on Monday, but he didn’t slam the door quite as tight when it came to the possibility of a trade.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO