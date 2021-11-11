CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians: Two or three weeks before Rob Gronkowski is back to normal

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to action after missing time with injured ribs, he only made it a handful of snaps before he was back on the shelf with a back injury. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would like...

