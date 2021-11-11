CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Wentz will play for Colts this week despite birth of second child coming: 'I told my wife I'm playing'

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarson Wentz won't let the birth of his second child affect his playing status for the Indianapolis Colts this week. Wentz is excited for the impending birth of his daughter as his wife, Madison, is expected to have her any day now. If the baby happens to be born...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Golf Digest

No one has been proven more correct than Tedy Bruschi was after saying Carson Wentz would do something 'absolutely stupid'

Among the handful of semi-shocking results from another wild NFL Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans probably didn't rank as most shocking. However, considering the Colts closed as a three-point favorite and were basically playing for their entire season, it did come as a bit of a surprise to see them squander one at home after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Philadelphia Eagles#Seaosn
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Three TDs in win

Wentz completed 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 13 yards. Wentz was sharp in the high-scoring win and connected with Michael Pittman, offensive lineman Danny Pinter...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Carson Wentz Explains Decision Making On Overtime Turnover

It was a familiar sight late Sunday afternoon inside Lucas Oil Stadium: quarterback Carson Wentz making a terrible decision, turning the football over to a Tennessee Titans' defensive back and coming off the field shaking his head knowing he likely just cost the Colts the game. Just minutes after making...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz Start/Sit Week 9: Colts QB a good option against the Jets on TNF?

Carson Wentz has played well in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, making many fantasy football managers happy. The fresh start looks like it’s just what the former Philadelphia Eagles QB needed. However, is that enough to make Wentz a must-start against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Thursday Night Football top plays: Wentz, Colts dominate Jets at home

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on FOX with an AFC battle as the New York Jets fell to the Indianapolis Colts 45-30 on Thursday night. The Colts were able to bounce back after a crushing 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, and Jonathan Taylor was the star of the show, picking up 172 yards and two TDs.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Sean Salisbury evaluates Carson Wentz, Colts, heading into TNF vs Jets

It’s a short week for the Colts as they look to bounce back, from their disappointing loss to the Titans, when they host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. As has been the case for the last month, the Colts (3-5) must knock off the Jets (2-6) if they want any shot at taking their playoff hopes off of life support.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Carson Wentz Snap Tracker- Week 9 Edition

With every week, the concerns that Carson Wentz would ever be benched to keep him under 75% of the snaps get sillier and sillier. For the third time now, the Colts have left Wentz in the game with a big lead to hand the ball off. The Colts built up a massive lead. And while the Jets scored a few late TDs, the Colts always had the game in hand. But Wentz continued to get the snaps. He even took one snap where he just kneeled the ball.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Limited due to illness Thursday

Wentz was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Erickson notes that Wentz was on the field with his healthy teammates during the portion of practice that was open to the media, suggesting the Colts weren't overly concerned about him potentially infecting others. Indianapolis is seemingly hopeful that after a lighter slate of reps Thursday, Wentz will be ready to be a full participant Friday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. After a bumpy outing in a Week 8 overtime loss to the Titans, Wentz bounced back effectively on short rest in a Week 9 win over the Jets last Thursday, completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers as the Colts put up a season-high 45 points.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy