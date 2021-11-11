Carson Wentz will play for Colts this week despite birth of second child coming: 'I told my wife I'm playing'

With every week, the concerns that Carson Wentz would ever be benched to keep him under 75% of the snaps get sillier and sillier. For the third time now, the Colts have left Wentz in the game with a big lead to hand the ball off. The Colts built up a massive lead. And while the Jets scored a few late TDs, the Colts always had the game in hand. But Wentz continued to get the snaps. He even took one snap where he just kneeled the ball.

