Carson Wentz will play for Colts this week despite birth of second child coming: 'I told my wife I'm playing'

Wentz was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Erickson notes that Wentz was on the field with his healthy teammates during the portion of practice that was open to the media, suggesting the Colts weren't overly concerned about him potentially infecting others. Indianapolis is seemingly hopeful that after a lighter slate of reps Thursday, Wentz will be ready to be a full participant Friday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. After a bumpy outing in a Week 8 overtime loss to the Titans, Wentz bounced back effectively on short rest in a Week 9 win over the Jets last Thursday, completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers as the Colts put up a season-high 45 points.
Comments / 0