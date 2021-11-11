CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daniel Wyche’s ‘Earthwork’ Is a Deep, Ethereal Meditation on Childhood and Family

By Chris Ingalls
PopMatters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Wyche excels in a variety of disciplines. The guitarist/composer uses multiple techniques for his long-form pieces, many of them rooted in improvisation. Found objects, tuning forks, the throttling of pedals and effects – they all find their way into his unique, beautifully cacophonous performances and recordings. He’s recorded both as...

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

Daniel Wyche makes guitar ambience you can feel at home in

“A home is a place that’s full of people,” says Chicago guitarist, composer, and improviser Daniel Wyche. “I’ve been inspired by my grandparents’ hospitality. They had this need to welcome tons of people into their home. That’s cultivating what family means.”. The first track on Earthwork, Wyche’s new album on...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Jorge Monteallegre's 'Devil's Breath,' a Medellín Meditation on Love, Loss, and Other Drugs

Life in the fast lane in Medellín comes screeching to a halt in “Devil’s Breath,” a drug-saturated Sanfic WIP from writer-director Jorge Monteallegre. Co-produced by Tres 33 Films and Hawaii Film Productions, the film follows the star-crossed story of Ana and Matias, two young and beautiful club-goers who meet and fall madly in love. When Ana is drugged by her dealer with scopolamine and overdoses, Matias must balance a journey back to her through either revenge or shamanic ritual.
MOVIES
PopMatters

The Anguish of Psychedelia: Interview with Extreme Doomers Self Hypnosis

Describing 2020 as a rough year for the world is a significant understatement. But the amount and quality of extreme music released during the peak of the Covid pandemic cannot be understated. From the cloisters of the pandemic emerged a new act formed by veterans of the extreme doom scene. Led by Kris Clayton (Esoteric, Camel of Doom), Self Hypnosis rose through the darkness. Joining him is fellow Esoteric bandmate Greg Chandler, and the two together unleashed an epic performance with their debut record, Contagion of Despair.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Lee Ranaldo Writes the Quintessential Score for High Anxiety with ‘In Virus Times’

COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown dealt a blow to the livelihood of working musicians who perform for a living. But for certain industrious types who already had access to recording hardware (or software) within their own home, a lockdown can also be a fruitful time. Take former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo. People who have followed Ranaldo’s career for any length of time can tell you that he needs neither a band nor a fancy studio to make an intriguing recording happen. In fact, should you deprive him of all the usual luxuries of modern recording, that might encourage someone like Ranaldo to be even more creative. In Virus Times is a lockdown project through and through. Its sound, execution, and overall aesthetic stem from uncertainty and isolation. It may only be 22 minutes in length, but In Virus Times truly is the less-is-more release to end all less-is-more releases.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
PopMatters

Constant Smiles Continue Their Chameleonic Ways with the Pop-Infused ‘Paragons’

Over the course of a dozen-plus albums, the Ben Jones-led collective Constant Smiles have navigated ambient/shoegaze experiments with 2020’s Control, droney chamber pop with 2019’s John Waters, and cold-wave atmospherics a la Black Marble and Drab Majesty with 2018’s Lost. Having self-released many of their projects, the band now offer Paragons under the auspices of Brooklyn-based Sacred Bones. The result is a surprisingly realized yet naggingly conventional project replete with wistful pop tunes and ghostly sonics.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Eivind Aarset’s ‘Phantasmagoria’ Is a Modern Masterpiece

Eivind Aarset’s Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey is an outstanding album. Should you ask me what kind of music this is, my statements grow less definitive. On the one hand, the Norwegian guitarist is often categorized as a jazz musician. He’s collaborated with dozens of jazz musicians, and he’s released a majority of solo albums on the Jazzland label. On the other hand, his collaborations with Jon Hassel and Ketil Bjørnstad suggest a tendency to explore the outer reaches of the areas where jazz, classical, and electronic music start to bleed into one another. When listening to Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey, you will be struck by moments that may encapsulate all of the above. Sometimes, it will be none of the above. It’s exploratory without being indulgent, contemporary sounding without coming across as esoteric. Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey is a modern masterpiece.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Damon Albarn’s ‘The Nearer the Fountain’ Is a Beautiful Album

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows — that sounds like a pretentious mouthful for an album title, doesn’t it? It’s not just the title of Damon Albarn‘s new LP, it’s also the name of the first song and a repeated mantra throughout the album’s lyrics. Spend enough time with the record, and you’ll find the title growing less pompous by the second. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman has always had a special knack for songwriting that exceeded his ability to jot down Britpop hits. Whenever I get reacquainted with one of Albarn’s many projects, I find myself thinking, “Really, did no one think of this melody/cadence/arrangement/lyrical combination before now?” The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is no different. It may be more mellow and less pop than Albarn’s last solo album, Everyday Robots, but it still delivers in all the ways that count.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethereal#Red Clay#Meditations#Bandcamp
PopMatters

Pip Blom’s ‘Welcome Break’ Is Cautious But Still As Exuberant As Their Debut

With their 2019 debut Boat, Amsterdam’s blossoming brother-sister band sent buzzy guitars and poppy hooks zipping across the English Channel, landing them a UK headline tour and an opening slot on Glastonbury Festival’s John Peel Stage. Boat floated with youthful ebullience, like the start of a relationship—the beginning of their career. While Welcome Break retains much of the playfulness of that album—it’s named for the British roadside services chain—it feels less like a happy accident and more a self-conscious effort to do the same again.
ROCK MUSIC
ARTnews

Claire Lehmann’s Enigmatic Paintings Ponder What We Choose to Represent, and Why

In her paintings and writing, Claire Lehmann has methodically worked to understand how technologies shape the ways artists choose to represent the world around them. That interest may be most transparent in her work about the development of photography. In her essay “Color Goes Electric,” first published by Triple Canopy in 2016, Lehamnn charted how Kodak developed color film based on people’s perceptions of color rather than accuracy following consumer preference surveys, “We should perhaps ask: Is there something more specific that standard reference images can tell us?” Lehmann wrote. “What do they say, exactly, about how we want pictures...
VISUAL ART
wkar.org

Q: Why do families and educators love Daniel Tiger?

A: Families and educators love Daniel Tiger because helping a preschooler learn to express their emotions and understand practical life skills through songs is pure joy. When the WKAR Education team is out in the community offering direct family engagements, we often hear adults talk about their fond memories of growing up with Mister. Rogers’ Neighborhood. This is an opportune moment to let them know that Mister. Rogers’ legacy and inspiration lives on in the series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Through imagination, creativity and music, Daniel Tiger and friends in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe share key skills for navigating school and life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy