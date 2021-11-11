Damon Albarn’s ‘The Nearer the Fountain’ Is a Beautiful Album

Eivind Aarset’s Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey is an outstanding album. Should you ask me what kind of music this is, my statements grow less definitive. On the one hand, the Norwegian guitarist is often categorized as a jazz musician. He’s collaborated with dozens of jazz musicians, and he’s released a majority of solo albums on the Jazzland label. On the other hand, his collaborations with Jon Hassel and Ketil Bjørnstad suggest a tendency to explore the outer reaches of the areas where jazz, classical, and electronic music start to bleed into one another. When listening to Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey, you will be struck by moments that may encapsulate all of the above. Sometimes, it will be none of the above. It’s exploratory without being indulgent, contemporary sounding without coming across as esoteric. Phantasmagoria, or A Different Kind of Journey is a modern masterpiece.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO