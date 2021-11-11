CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty Hack! Tommy Dorfman’s Rosy Cheeks at the 2021 CFDA Awards Are Thanks to This $42 Lip Balm

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Tommy Dorfman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on November 10, 2021. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Grunge meets glam! Tommy Dorfman brought out all the beauty stops for the CFDA Awards. Because from her over-lined lids to blurred lip, the 29-year-old star slayed on the Wednesday, November 10, red carpet.

The 13 Reasons Why actress, who stunned in a tartan-print dress, kicked off preparations for one of the biggest night’s in fashion with a little trip to Gotham Wellness for a light therapy treatment, followed by a facial with Dr. Barbara Sturm products.

Once her skin was prepped to perfection, the Georgia native, who “reintroduced” herself as a woman in July, turned her attention to the makeup.

Tommy Dorfman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on November 10, 2021. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Of course, Dorfman enlisted the help of some pros, working with makeup artist Shayna Goldberg for a moody makeup look that placed all the emphasis on the eyes. To get the job done, Goldberg used a complete lineup of BYREDO beauty products, totaling up at $341.

To kick things off, she applied the BYREDO Kajal Pencil in Chaandee, $30, all over eyelid for a subtle yet smoky base. While the shimmery silver shade was stunning, creating some depth was key. Goldberg’s secret weapon? The Fêtes Noires Eyeshadow Palette, $70 , which has a metallic “golden grey” that added instant edge in just a swipe.

The dramatic eye makeup look obviously required a decent amount of eyeliner too — and Goldberg didn’t hold back. She used the Kajal Pencil in Kali Kali, $30, on Dofman’s lashes and crease and the Technical Black Eyeliner,$40, to create a tightline and wing.

Swipe on a bit of the Tears in Rain Mascara, $45, and brush up the brows with the All-in-One Refillable Brow Pencil in Sepia, $42, and the actresses’ eyes were good to go!

The rest of Dorfman’s glam was kept on the more natural side, playing up peachy and pink tones. To get her glow and rosy cheeks, Goldberg actually whipped out the brand’s Tinted Lip Balm in Rosa, $42, which she mixed with a bit of the Lipstick in Mad Red, $42.

While this whole lipstick-as-a-blush hack made for a stunning flush of color on the cheeks, it was also a no-brainer for her pout.

Dorfman was certainly a style standout at the event, but all the celebs in attendance brought their A-game. Zendaya, who was being honored with the Fashion Icon of the Year Award, rocked stunning braids, while Anya Taylor-Joy, who received the first-ever Face of the Year Award, channeled the ’50 with her glam.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

