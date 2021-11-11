CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Single Ladies! Save 60% During Boohoo’s 24-Hour Singles’ Day Sale

By Suzy Forman
 5 days ago
Denim Biker Jacket/Lace Bodysuit. boohoo

Happy Singles’ Day! November 11 is a time to celebrate singularity and self-love — and that means treating yourself. While the holiday originated in China, we love that it’s been taking off globally in recent years. We also love that it’s another day to save big at our favorite retailers!

Boohoo is having an epic Singles’ Day sale this year with 60% off the entire site — that even includes Megan Fox‘s recently-released collection. Of course, this sale lasts for one day only, so there’s no time to waste! Let’s get you started with our five faves:

This Mega-Flirty Mini Dress

Ready to turn every head in the room — or the entire city? Just slip into this cutout mini dress and embrace your inner Fox. Prepare to hear some “wow”s!

This Cozy Puffer

This quilted “bubble coat” is marshmallow-chic to the max. Its lightweight yet warm and lovely for cold winter days. The color is beautiful, and the faux-fur trim on the hood is obviously adorable!

This Lace Bodysuit

This beautiful lace bodysuit is a stunner with its scalloped edges and low back. The straps are adjustable, which we love, and the style is way versatile. Wear with jeans and sneakers or a skirt and heels!

Get the Petite Scallop Edge Strappy Lace Bodysuit (originally $44) for just $18 at boohoo!

This Modern Tracksuit

Athleisure has never looked so good! This tracksuit set’s mock-neck crop top and matching bottoms are the perfect pair, whether you’re chilling with friends or stretching your way through some morning yoga!

This Denim Biker Jacket

Denim jackets and biker jackets are both timeless wardrobe essentials. So what if they were combined into one piece? You’d get this incredible find — and for under $30 during Singles’ Day!

Looking for more? Shop all of boohoo’s Singles Day sale here!

