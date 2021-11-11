CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Orange’ you glad most of our local counties are out of the CDC’s red zone?

By Joedy McCreary
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Yet another sign of how much the COVID-19 situation in our area has improved: Most counties in central North Carolina are finally out of the CDC’s red zone.

Only nine of the 23 counties in the CBS 17 viewing area were shaded red — the highest level of transmission — on the latest color-coded map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday morning.

Twelve counties — including Wake, Durham and Chatham — are now orange with spread described as substantial.

And Orange and Northampton counties have improved enough to earn a yellow shade with moderate spread.

At the height of the surge of the delta variant, every county in the state was red with high community transmission — 100 or more new cases for every 100,000 people and a percent positive of at least 10 percent during the previous week.

Nine counties in the area — including Cumberland — were still red Thursday morning.

Nearly 70 percent of counties across the U.S. are still red, the CDC said.

Orange counties had between 50 and 99 new cases per capita and a percent positive between 8 percent and 10 percent. Yellow counties have between 10 and 50 new cases per capita and a percent positive between 5 percent and 8 percent.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina.

