Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier tested positive for COVID-19 and has remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said 29 people, including himself, were tested as close contacts. Dozier, who is on the practice squad, went to a local hospital Tuesday to be treated for COVID-19-related symptoms. The Vikings placed Dozier, who is vaccinated, on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Dozier is said to be “stable,” but the situation was “scary” and experienced difficulty breathing. Dozier, 30, appeared in three games this season for the Vikings. He started all 16 regular-season games in 2020 for the NFC North franchise.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO