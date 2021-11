Dominic Smith didn’t have the kind of year he needed to in 2021. In the final weeks of the season, he was essentially benched by the New York Mets. Smith is one of the most obvious trade candidates on the roster. An unnatural left fielder with first base blocked, even the potential of a DH in the National League could send him packing out of New York. Pete Alonso isn’t going to become a full-time DH and the extra bat could provide the club with a place to put Robinson Cano regularly.

MLB ・ 15 DAYS AGO